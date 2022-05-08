Muskaan Mihani: Nothing can produce the joy that motherhood allows

Mumbai, May 8 Actress Muskaan Mihani, who rose to fame with her performances in 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jugni Chali Jalandhar' and 'Ring Wrong Ring', is learning from her mom to be a perfect mother to her young daughter Manat.

She says: "Motherhood is the single most important role any human will ever play in the life of another. There is nothing more fulfilling than knowing that by simply living lives that are intentional and authentic, my husband and I are, in many ways, teaching our daughter valuable lessons in love, empowerment, compassion, and humanity. Being a daughter myself I have learned a lot and am still learning to be a great mother from my mom."

Muskaan, also known for featuring in Bollywood movie "Heyy Babyy" shares how she enjoys motherhood.

She says: "I love singing silly songs and tickling my daughter's tummy when I'm with her in a playful mood. Nothing else can produce the joy that motherhood allows. I couldn't imagine going through life without feeling that spectrum of emotion. Feeling it all, good or bad, gives my life purpose. Motherhood is walking around with all of your nerve endings raw and exposed. It is the most extreme measure of being alive."

