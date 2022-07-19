'Muskuraa Lena Tum' is a love ballad for those nursing a broken heart

Mumbai, July 19 The song 'Muskuraa Lena Tum' sung by Palak Muchhal was released on Tuesday. Touted to be a heartbreaking love ballad, the track features TV's romantic hero Zain Imam and actress Sana Khan.

Commenting on the song release, playback singer Palak Muchhal said in a statement, "I always like singing songs that require me to express myself emotionally because I feel such songs find a deep connection with the listeners! The composition by Shameer Sir and the words by Priyanka instantly touched my heart."

The song has been composed by Shameer Tandon, with lyrics penned by Priyanka R Bala. THe music video for the song has been directed by Nitin FCP. It takes the audiences through a story of lovers and the void that's created in the absence of the other.

Television actor Zain Imam shared, "There is so much in this music video and it's filled with visual elements, from a grand palace, dancing in the rain, the sweet romantic moments to a shocking and painful twist - I'm confident it will leave audiences hooked."

The song has been produced under the label of Hitz Music. Vinod Bhanushali, who heads Hitz Music said, "'Muskuraa Lena Tum' is a beautiful track with a deep meaning behind it, which someone in love will relate to. Palak yet again gives us another soulful song and the chemistry between Zain and Sana will be a treat for their fans. Shameer and Priyanka have given us a song that strikes your heart's chords.

'Muskuraa Lena Tum' is available to stream on HITZ Music's YouTube channel.

