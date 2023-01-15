My choice of words weren't good: S.S. Rajamouli issues apology for his comments on Hrithik Roshan

A few days ago, an old video of SS Rajamouli comparing Hrithik Roshan with Prabhas had gone viral on internet. In the old video, the filmmaker had stated that according to him Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. However, recently the director apologized for his comment and confessed that his choice of words was wrong at the time and that he did not intend to degrade Hrithik.

In the recent video shared by Reuters, via ANI, Rajamouli was asked about the controversial comment, to which he replied, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him, I respect him a lot. It is long back.”

Rajamouli made his original comment at a press event for filmmaker Meher Ramesh’s film Billa. He had said, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level.” On the personal front, Rajamouli’s film RRR, recently won Golden Globe award for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu. The director along with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was present at the award ceremony.