"My dad introduced me to pageantry": Rhea Singha shares experience on Miss Universe India 2024

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024. She shared her journey of pageantry and experience of getting crowned Miss Universe India 2024.

Talking to ANI, Rhea said, "The memory which was highlighted when my name was announced, it was embedded in my memories and will be there forever."

She also shared about her journey when she started pageantry. Rhea said, "My pageantry began when I was 15, I was back in school. I was fully dedicated, stayed up all night and practised my walk and talk."

She added, "I would say when you love something so much so you don't feel like putting in hard work so much, you feel like it is going in a flow. So, this entire pageantry was a dream for me and I really enjoyed it."

On asking about the difference between modelling and pageantry, Rhea gave her opinion and shared, "Models, everyone knows they are models but pageantry are girls, are queens, they are role models, they all are inspiring."

"I think pageantry is all hard work. It also has scope for improvement. They are all here to make themselves," she added.

She concluded by saying, "It is not about the looks, it is about the beauty within the girls."

Rhea will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. On preparing for that, she said, "I need to be extremely prepared for Miss Universe which takes place in Mexico. I have to put all my efforts into preparation."

Rhea also talked about her family's support in this journey, she said, "My first role model was my dad and it will always be my dad because he inspires me a lot because everything he says is going to be true. He was the one who introduced me to the pageantry when I didn't know what it was."

"I have a lot of gratitude for my family also. They were there for me in my ups and downs, in my highs and falls," she concluded.

Talking about her future, Rhea shared that she would love to take forward her advocacy which is very important for our youth and focus on her acting career.

The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan where has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024.

After her big win, Rhea couldn't contain her happiness.

Speaking towith a bright smile, she shared, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

