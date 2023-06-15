"My father was a perfect example of good parenting," says TV actor Reena Kapoor as she remembers her dad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : 'Ashaon Ka Savera....Dheere Dheere Se' actor Reena Kapoor remembers her father and shares some memories with him.

Talking about this Father's Day, Reena said, "My father is no longer in this world, so there is no preparation for this day, but yes, as long as he was with us, we would do something for him. Used to do special things. All brothers and sisters were like father's tail in the house because wherever he used to go, we used to follow him like a tail."

Recalling the lessons, she learned from her father, she further said, "Papa's way of explaining things was very sweet and special. When I was in Delhi, I made new friends in college. We wanted to go to some disco, or sometimes go for a walk, my father started getting worried about how to explain to me the importance of being safe and how to handle such situations. So one day when I reached home at 1 am after hanging out with my friends, my father was waiting for me standing on the balcony and as soon as I came up, he said good night to me and went to sleep."

"I felt bad, then in the morning I asked father if he didn't trust me then he said I have full trust in you dear but being a parent I'll always be worried when you are with others. After that, I started understanding things. My father was a perfect example of good parenting. Especially this was That she gets along with people of all ages. Today when people in the industry say that I am very disciplined about my work, it is only because of my father," she added.

