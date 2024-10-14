"My fitness mantra is strength straining": Soha Ali Khan at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Actor Soha Ali Khan dazzled in a lovely traditional outfit as she turned showstopper for designer Simmi Saboo at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, in partnership with FDCI.

Her look just seemed perfect for the festive season. She walked the ramp in traditional attire.

The stunning actress wore a golden lehenga and a blouse with golden embroidery and silver motifs. Soha completed her look with a beautifully embellished dupatta.

The collection 'Zooni' was a grand fashion merger of timeless Indian crafts and artistry,

inspired by Kashmir. The highlight of the creations was the expert use of Kashmiri embroidery that was

innovatively incorporated with colourful digital patterns.

The 'Dil Maange More' actor's mesmerizing look stunned everyone when she walked the ramp for the label 17:17 by Simmi Saboo. "I am wearing a golden lehenga and what I liked about it is that she has used the traditional craftmanship of Kashmir and unique design details like coins, shells and beads it's manmade, not machine-made and they are also designed into a modern silhouette that the modern Indian woman will be very happy to wear," Soha told ANI.

Soha, who is often seen inspiring fans with her motivational fitness videos, talked about her fitness mantra, saying, "My current fitness mantra is strength straining because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to do the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and ten you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit."

Meanwhile, Soha is best known for her roles in films including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hush Hush', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'.

Coming back to the mega fashion event, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for ace designer Rohit Bal at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

She walked the ramp in a quintessential Rohit Bal signature ensemble. She looked beautiful in a black lehenga w with huge red roses, a bralette blouse, and a cape-style blazer.

