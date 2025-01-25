"My forever and always": Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrates 19 years of marriage with throwback pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrates 19 years of marriage with her husband Bharat Sahni, she gave fans a glimpse of their wedding day as she took a stroll down memory lane.

Riddhima took to her Instagram on Friday to share a series of pictures from her special day, which included moments with her husband and late father, Rishi Kapoor. One picture showed Rishi Kapoor watching the wedding rituals, while Shweta Bachchan could be seen in the background chatting with guests.

Along with the pictures, she added a sweet caption that read, "19 years ... our love story continues ... Happy anniversary to my forever and always."

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans chimed in the comments section with love and blessings. One fan wrote, "Blessings and a lifetime of happiness to you both," while another added, "Congratulations, love. Stay blessed."

Earlier, Riddhima shared a throwback photo of her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, enjoying a dance, as well as a childhood photo of her mother.

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together. Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer, and Bharat is a well-established businessman. They have a 12-year-old daughter, Samara.

Apart from her personal life, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her acting debut in 2024 in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' on Netflix. The third season brought back original cast members like Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni, while introducing new faces from Delhi's high society, including Riddhima. The show offered a mix of glamour, drama, and appearances by Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

