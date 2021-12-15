My home is no 'hotspot' of COVID-19: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram and issued a statement in which he gave health updates about his family members. He also clarified details about his recent get together at his home with a few members of the film industry.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan informed.

Karan's statement comes a few days after he received backlash for throwing a "party" at his house amid Omicron scare.

Responding to such criticism, Karan said that he did not throw any "party" but only hosted an "intimate gathering" for eight people, and has been following all protocols. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who recently contracted COVID-19, both were a part of the particular gathering.

"To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all," he added.

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, who was also a part of the intimate gathering at Karan's house, has tested positive for coronavirus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor