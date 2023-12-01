"My Little brother has shaken the world": Sunny Deol's shoutout to Bobby Deol over his performance in 'Animal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Bobby Deol has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser of 'Animal' was released. His appearance as the antagonist stole everyone's attention. The film is now out in theatres and Bobby is receiving compliments from the audience.

He also received a huge shoutout from his elder brother and actor Sunny Deol.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny wrote, "My Little brother has shaken the world All Guns Firing success to #Animal !"

Sunny also shared a string of images with Bobby. In the images, Sunny looked teary-eyed.

Reacting to the post, Bobby commented, "You are my life love you the most [?][?][?][?][?][?][?]."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Bobby's character was kept under wraps till the release day by the makers.

Last month the makers unveiled the trailer that left everyone in awe. Bobby had no dialogues in the trailer but he still managed to steal the show. A super intense fight sequence between him and Ranbir has a separate fan base altogether.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s.

After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. And 'Love Hostel' made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

