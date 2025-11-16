"My mind has opened up": Kyle Richards on her sexuality

Washington DC [US], November 16 : American television personality Kyle Richards has spoken candidly about her evolving views on sexuality, saying she no longer feels the need to define herself with labels, according to Page Six.

Speaking to Variety at BravoCon, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star addressed buzz surrounding a Season 15 trailer in which she joked, "I could go Brad, I could go Angelina." Richards clarified the remark was made in jest to amuse her co-stars, but it quickly sparked speculation she had come out as bisexual.

Richards, 55, said her perspective has shifted in recent years. "I always had a type tall, dark and handsome and that's what I married," she said, referencing her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. "I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up. I don't know what the future holds now, and I'm fine with that," according to Page Six.

When told by reporters that they were both lesbians, Richards admitted it was not something she would have considered in the past. "That would never have crossed my mind before, ever in my life and now I'm like, that's totally an option," she said.

The reality star added that she is not looking to be set up with anyone at the moment. "Whatever happens, happens," she said. "I like hanging out with myself alone too," according to Page Six.

Richards' personal life has garnered increased attention since she appeared in a music video with country singer Morgan Wade in 2023, leading to widespread romance speculation. The pair were later spotted together in Paris, appearing "very intimate," according to eyewitness accounts. Despite ongoing rumours, Richards has maintained that she and Wade are close friends.

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple shares daughters Alexia (29), Sophia (25) and Portia (17).

Richards also shares daughter Farrah, 37, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, to whom Richards was married from 1988 to 1992.

The reality star previously opened up to Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" about her evolving sexuality.

"It was the most difficult conversation I've ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation," she said last November.

"I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could," according to Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor