"My Monday is better than yours": Check out Triptii Dimri's Monday getaway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Actor Triptii Dimri has treated her fans of her 'better getaway' on social media.

On Monday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor shared a candid picture of herself on Instagram Story and wrote, "My Monday is better than yours."

She also posted a picture of the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Recently, Triptii has started the shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming untitled action-thriller alongside Shahid Kapoor. Produced by Sajid Nadiawala, the movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii was last seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which has performed incredibly well at the box office.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

This also marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'.

It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

