My piano is an integral part of my songwriting, says actress Andrea

Chennai, Sep 14 Actress, singer and songwriter Andrea Jeremiah says her piano is an integral part of her songwriting.

Taking to Instagram, the actress recently shared details of her piano, which she says occupies the pride of place in her living room.

She wrote, "My grandfather worked in the Railways, and my father was the first in his family to get a professional degree, he is a practicing lawyer. So we went from bike and rented apartment to car and owning an apartment.

"The growth was slow, steady and real. My parents made sure that we had everything we wanted, but owning a piano was a luxury I did not have all through the years of studying the instrument. So I would go to a friends place to practice before my piano exams.

"My father bought me a piano only when I turned 18, and ironically that's when my piano lessons took a backseat to acting.

"I still have my piano though. It occupies pride of place in my living room, and it's an integral part of my songwriting."

On the acting front, the actress will be seen playing the lead in a series of films including 'Kaa' and director Mysskin's horror thriller 'Pisasu 2'.

