"My post has been misinterpreted...I would be back": Vikrant Massey clarifies he has not taken retirement from acting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey on Monday shocked everyone with his cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor has announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

On Tuesday, Vikrant issued an official statement clarifying that people misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health have taken a hit."

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quiting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I would be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

In his earlier post, Vikrant also expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers. He mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home as a husband, father, son and actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," his post read.

Notably, hours after announcing his break from acting, Vikrant attended a special screening of his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other MPs from the National Democratic Alliance at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on Monday evening.

After the screening, Vikrant shared his experience with the media, saying, "I watched the film with the Prime Minister, all cabinet ministers, and many MPs. It was a special experience. I still can't fully express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The film has also garnered praise from numerous political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the star cast of the film 'The Sabarmati Report'.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow, along with other prominent leaders and the film's cast.

Expressing his admiration for the film, CM Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society." He also declared the film tax-free in the state.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film for shedding light on the truth behind the Godhra incident. "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity," Saini remarked.

He further noted that the film serves as a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his admiration for the film after attending its screening at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM Sawant said.

'The Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor