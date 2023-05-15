"My real life has become sorted.. I found Katrina": Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : The official trailer of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai.

During the trailer launch event, the actor called his marriage life with Katrina Kaif "completely sorted".

Vicky was asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him in several films, be it Taapsee Pannu in 'Manmarziyaan' or Bhumi Pednekar in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Talking about it, Vicky said, "God always maintains balance in everyone's life. My real life has become so sorted that I have found Katrina. So there will always be a mess in my reel life but my real life will be sorted. So this is the balance of life."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' stars Vicky and actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Excited about the film, Vicky said, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

"I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', also shared his thoughts on the film.

He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout."

The film marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor