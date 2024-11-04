"My very first baby": Khloe Kardashian celebrates Kendall Jenner's 29th birthday with emotional post

Washington [US], November 4 : Khloe Kardashian marked her sister Kendall Jenner's 29th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing Kendall as her "very first baby."

The emotional post included a series of photos celebrating the 818 Tequila founder, highlighting their deep bond.

In her touching message, Khloe wrote, "Happy birthday to my very first baby, @kendalljenner. You are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible." She went on to express gratitude for the life lessons Kendall has taught her, noting, "You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love, and compassion."

Khloe continued to praise her sister, describing Kendall as "gentle, pure, and passionate," and acknowledged the way she gives her all to those she loves.

"Kenny, you leave people mystified by your beauty, intellect, and elusiveness. You are a unicorn of a human," she added, emphasizing how blessed she feels to have Kendall as both a sister and a best friend.

The tribute concluded with a promise of unwavering support, as Khloe expressed, "I will declare my love for you until the end of time. I hope you know that I will hold your hand through life's journeys and I will be your biggest cheerleader through every magical moment."

She ended with well wishes, saying, "I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with you. My sweet angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me."

Fans responded warmly to the heartfelt tribute, celebrating the bond between the sisters in the comments.

One user remarked, "your whole family is so blessed to have you. you just have a way with words, it touches my heart everytime"

Another wrote, "Sisters are theeee best! Happy birthday @kendalljenner."

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are half-sisters through their mother, Kris Jenner.

Khloe, born in 1984, is significantly older than Kendall, who was born in 1995. Kris Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 until their divorce in 1991. They have four children together: daughters Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, and son Rob.

Kris then married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991. The couple separated in 2015 and have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

