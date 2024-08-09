'Naam Namak Nishan' trailer: Varun Sood, Danish Sood as young cadets show true power of unity, brotherhood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : The makers of Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia-starrer 'Naam Namak Nishan' unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series.

The trailer depicted the remarkable journey of young cadets set against the backdrop of the Officers Training Academy (OTA). The show follows these young cadets as they overcome class, sect, and other barriers, as well as personal differences, to realise their dream of becoming Indian soldiers.

The trailer depicts the journey of Yuvraj and Gurbaaz, two young cadets from opposing worlds who initially disagree on duty and honour. Throughout their adventure, they uncover common ground and realise that genuine power rests in unity and brotherhood.

Check out the trailer.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, featuring Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia in prominent roles.

Varun Sood, who essays the role of Yuvraj in the series, said, "Being a part of 'Naam Namak Nishan' has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. This series is a deep dive into the emotional and physical trials faced by cadets as they prepare to serve their nation. It's not just about the intense training or the conflicts, it's about the journey of discovering what it truly means to be a soldier. I hope my character inspires viewers and evokes a sense of pride and respect for those who dedicate their lives to protecting our country."

Roshni Walia added, "The story of 'Naam Namak Nishan' is close to my heart, capturing sacrifice, unity, and the deep bonds of those on the front lines. It's an honour to celebrate the bravery and steadfast commitment of our armed forces, especially as my grandfather, Major Rajinder Singh Saini, was an army officer. Though my character Nia isn't in the show much, she adds a unique touch that makes it even more beautiful."

'Naam Namak Nishan' will premiere on Amazon miniTV on August 14.

