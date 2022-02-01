'Naane Varuven' album completed, says Selvaraghavan

Chennai, Feb 1 Director Selvaraghavan, who is now working on the film 'Naane Varuven', featuring his brother Dhanush in the lead, has announced that the music album of the film has been completed.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday.

He said, "Just completed the album of 'Naane Varuven' with Yuvan Shankar Raja! Can't wait to share it with you all!"

The announcement left fans thrilled as the Selvaraghavan-Yuvan Shankar Raja duo is considered to be a formidable one in Tamil cinema and some of the Tamil film industry's biggest musical hits have come from films that the two have worked together on.

No wonder then, more than 27,000 fans loved the announcement Selvaraghavan made on Twitter. Expectations from the film are high for another reason as well.

Every time the brothers have worked together, they have managed to deliver either superhits or critically acclaimed masterpieces like 'Kadhal Kondein', 'Pudhupettai' and 'Mayakkam Enna'.

So expectations from 'Naane Varuven', too, have shot up. 'Naane Varuven', which is being produced by Kalipuli S. Thanu, has actress Indhuja of 'Meyaadha Maan' fame playing the female lead.

