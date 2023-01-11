‘Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart,' says Jr NTR on RRR song’s big win at Golden Globe Awards

RRR actor Jr NTR wrote on Twitter that he has danced to many songs in his career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to his heart. The actor, also seen in movies like Janatha Garage and Jai Lava Kusa tweeted, “Congratulations sirji on your well deserved Golden Globes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart…”

I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaanipic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globe Awards by its director and stars - SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan who is accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.. SS Rajamouli's blockbuster won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories it was nominated in. It missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. Other nominees in the category include All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave, (South Korea).

