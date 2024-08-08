Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Getting Engaged Today at Chay's Residence?

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who have been the subject of dating rumors, are reportedly set to get engaged on Thursday. According to GreatAndhra.com, they are also expected to marry soon. There is speculation that Chaitanya might announce the engagement on his social media, but neither he nor Sobhita has officially confirmed the news yet.

The couple has reportedly been seeing each other for some time. Previously, Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two met in 2009 on the set of the film "Ye Maaya Chesave," began dating, and married in 2017. They announced their separation in 2021 via a joint statement but did not disclose the reasons for their split.