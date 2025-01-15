Naga Chaitanya Celebrates First Pongal with Sobhita Dhulipala, Calls Her ‘Visakha Queen’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a lavish South Indian wedding in Hyderabad. They are now celebrating their first Pongal festival as a married couple, with photos from their celebration going viral on social media. Naga has also given his wife a special name for this occasion.

Sobhita shared a mirror selfie and a photo of their feet to showcase their celebration, while Chaitanya posted an appreciation story on Instagram featuring their Pongal and Sankranti festivities. He included a cheerful photo of them together, captioned, “Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen @sobhitad.” Chaitanya sported a beige kurta, while Sobhita looked stunning in a cotton saree with a gold blouse and sindoor in her hair.

What Visakha queen means?

Chaitanya's reference to 'Visakha queen' appears to honor his wife Sobhita's roots, as she was raised in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. In their first interview after marriage with The New York Times, Chay mentioned that they connected over their shared native language, Telugu. He expressed that speaking Telugu during their courtship made him feel at home and closer to his heritage.