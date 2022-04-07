Naga Chaitanya collaborates with Venkat Prabhu for his 22nd film

Hyderabad, April 7 Naga Chaitanya, who scored back-to-back superhits with 'Majili,' 'Venky Mama', 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', has a fantastic line-up ahead.

Now that he is on board for a bilingual movie with director Venkat Prabhu, this upcoming movie marks his 22nd film.

Venkat Prabhu, who delivered a blockbuster with his last directorial 'Maanaadu', has readied a good script for Naga Chaitanya, is to make this movie in Telugu and Tamil languages.

Bankrolled under the production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Srinivasaa Chitturi will be producing the movie, while Pavan Kumar presents it.

While this yet to be titled film marks Naga Chaitanya's first Tamil movie, Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu with this bilingual to be made with rich production values and first-class technical standards.

Billed as a commercial entertainer, the film will have many noted actors in the movie.

