Naga Chaitanya fined by Hyderabad police for violating traffic rules

Hyderabad Police has fined south superstar Naga Chaitanya Rs 700 for the use of black tint on his Toyota Vellfire MPV, which is illegal in India. The officers issued a challan of Rs 700 for violating the traffic rules in Hyderabad. The police officials also removed the tinted shields from Naga Chaitanya's car. Earlier, Allu Arjun was fined for the same reason. Earlier, the Hyderabad police fined celebrities including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, Trivikram Srinivas and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for not following traffic rules.

The Supreme Court has passed an order against the use of tinted glass and sun films to reduce the crimes that take place inside a vehicle. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Bangarraju, in which he shared screen space with his father, Nagarjuna. He is waiting for the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. The Aamir Khan-starrer will release in theatres on August 11. He has Vikram Kumar's Thank You, an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu and a film with director Nandini Reddy in the pipeline.