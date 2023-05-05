Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty's action-entertainer 'Custody' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Makers of the upcoming action-entertainer film 'Custody' on Friday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Twitter, actor Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Here it is! the trailer of #Custody Can't wait for you all to experience the hunt in theatres on May 12th."

Starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023, in Tamil and Telugu.

The trailer takes us insight into what the movie is all about. The storyline of the protagonist (Naga Chaitanya) protecting the antagonist (Arwind Swami) and not letting him die sounds unique and thrilling. Naga Chaitanya plays a constable who is abide by the law. While his love is in trouble with the girl (Krithi Shetty) and is forced to marry another guy, he has to guard a criminal from his opponents, till he is produced before the court.

The trailer ends with the actor saying, "Truth will take time to win, but win, it certainly will."

The film also stars Arvind Swami, Priyam, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath in pivotal roles.

With 'Custody' Naga Chaitanya will be marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu earlier said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

