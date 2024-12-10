Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About His Future Plans; Dreams of a Happy Family Life with Two Kids

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional ceremony attended by the entire Akkineni and Dhulipala families, along with close friends, relatives, and several celebrities from the film industry. Following the wedding, the newlyweds visited the Bhramaramba Samitha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam temple in Andhra Pradesh to perform a puja.

Prior to his wedding, Naga Chaitanya appeared on The Rana Daggubati Show, where he made several candid revelations about his personal life. He shared his vision for the future, saying, "When I turn 50, I want to live a happy married life with my wife and two children. I’ll take my kids racing and go-karting to relive the special moments of my childhood with them."

During the chat, the actor also spoke about his experience working with Sai Pallavi, reflecting on their collaboration in the movie Thandel. He admitted, "We have worked together before, but when I was asked to act and dance with her again, I was scared."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2018. However, the couple divorced in 2021 after three years of marriage. Naga has now found love again, marrying Sobhita within three years of his divorce.