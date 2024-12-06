Naga Chaitanya Reveals He Gets Nervous Acting and Dancing Alongside Sai Pallavi

The ever-charismatic Naga Chaitanya is in the limelight in the latest episode of The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video. Following the massive success of his debut streaming series Dhootha and the much-anticipated release of Thandel, Chaitanya takes center stage on the talk show, opening up about everything from family dreams to unforgettable experiences with Bollywood and Tollywood stars. As he gears up for his wedding with actress Shobhita Dhulipala, the episode promises to be a must-watch.

In a candid moment, Naga Chaitanya revealed his vision for the future. When asked about his plans for the next few decades, he shared, "When I’m 50 years old, I want to be happily married with a couple of kids, maybe one or two. I’d love to take them racing and go-karting. And relive the special moments of my childhood." The actor’s genuine expression of family aspirations is sure to resonate with fans, offering a glimpse into the softer side of the star.

Chaitanya’s close-knit circle within the film industry was another topic of discussion. When Rana Daggubati playfully pointed out that Chay doesn't have many industry friends, Chaitanya responded humorously, “You’re the one who fills me in about everyone in the industry! Whenever I’m asked on talk shows, I just mention your name, and then they ask, ‘Isn’t he your cousin?’” This light-hearted exchange between the cousins highlights their strong bond and the rare, tight-knit camaraderie Chaitanya shares within the industry.

The playful banter between the cousins continued as Rana shared his wildest dream for Chay: “To see you shirtless at an industry party, dancing on top of a bar, or doing something equally crazy!” In response, Chay coyly teased that he might just surprise his cousin soon. This humorous moment offered a fresh glimpse into their dynamic and playful rapport.

Recounting a funny and humbling moment from his early career, Chaitanya shared a memory from his time at the Adi Shakti theatre school. “When I introduced myself to the class, the students thought I was going to be the lecturer! I had to clarify I was there to learn just like them.” The anecdote brought some light-hearted laughter and underscored his humble beginnings before making it big in the industry.

Naga Chaitanya’s experiences working with some of the biggest names in the industry were also discussed. He confessed that working with the highly-talented Sai Pallavi in the upcoming Thandel made him nervous, particularly when it came to dancing. "I get very nervous acting and dancing alongside her!" he admitted. On the other hand, his experience working with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha left a lasting impression on him. "It was like going to school every morning and giving exams every night. For twenty days of shooting, we did two months of rehearsals," he recalled, praising Khan’s dedication to perfection.

Created and hosted by Rana Daggubati, The Rana Daggubati Show is an unscripted Telugu Original that offers an intimate look into the lives of industry giants. Executive produced by Rana’s Spirit Media, the eight-episode series has already garnered attention for its exciting guest list. The upcoming episodes will feature stars such as Dulquer Salmaan, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more.