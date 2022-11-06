Naga Shaurya's 24th film 'NS24' goes on floors with grand puja

Chennai, Nov 6 Fast rising Telugu star Naga Shaurya's 24th film, tentatively being referred to as 'NS24', went on floors on Sunday with a grand pooja ceremony.

Directed by the debutant S.S. Arunachalam, the film is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi for Vaishnavi Films.

Director V.V. Vinayak, who attended the pooja ceremony, sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, marking the launch of the production. The camera was switched on by Abhishek Agarwal and Thirumala Kishore directed the first shot.

'NS24' will have the biggest budget among all films that Naga Shaurya has so far acted in.

Touted to be an action entertainer that will also have elements for youth and families, the movie will see Naga Shaurya undergoing a complete makeover.

One other interesting fact about the project is that popular Tamil music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a comeback to Telugu cinema, after a long gap.

Vetri Palanisamy will be the director of Photography for the film, which will have editing by Chota K. Prasad and art direction by Sai Praveen.

