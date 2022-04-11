Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh excited about second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are all set to come up with the second season of their show 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

On Monday, the trailer of the upcoming season was unveiled. Actors Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias also marked their presence in the trailer.

The drama is accentuated by Tanie's (Anya) newfound attraction towards Karan Saxena (played by Karan), a successful actor with Meraki. He is suave, charming and everything Tanie wants in a man.

On the other hand, Sumer (Nakuul) is getting closer to Lavanya (played by Sarah Jane Dias), the heir to the Meraki legacy, but someone who is fighting her own battles with making a name for herself as the world keeps judging her for her past.

Talking about the project, Nakuul Mehta said, "It feels great to bring a new season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend to our audiences. At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is the easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna and Niki Walia was an absolute delight."

Anya also spoke about the second season.

"I am thrilled that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with a second season. We had no idea the kind of love Sumer and Tanie would get when season 1 released. We were overwhelmed with how much these characters were appreciated and loved! Because it is about relationships and friendships, I believe that young audiences related to our show and will continue to with S2 as well. It was such a joy to work with my bestie Nakuul and Niki mam again. In season 2 our family has grown with Javed Sir, Karan, Sarah and Sapna who are all wonderful artists. I'm excited for everyone to see us after such a long gap. We hope that we put a smile on your faces once again," she said.

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2' will be out on ZEE5 on April 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

