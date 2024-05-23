'Namacool' stars reminisce about college days and heartwarming stories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : As 'Namacool' streams on Amazon Mini TV, the stars of the show, produced by Reliance Entertainment, are taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing their personal college experiences that mirror the vibrant and quirky essence of their characters.

Set in the picturesque city of Lucknow, known for its scenic locations, poetry, and romance, 'Namacool' revolves around two friends, Mayank and Piyush, portrayed by Abhinav Sharma and Aaron Arjun Koul, respectively.

Their college life is a rollercoaster of hilarious events and misadventures as they seek fame and popularity.

The ensemble cast, including Hina Khan, Faisal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, and Aadil Khan, brings this lively story to life.

Hina Khan, who plays Rubiya, shared her fond memories of college, highlighting her knack for getting things done.

"My college journey was very fun, very cool, and I really enjoyed it," she reminisced in an interview with ANI.

"I used to get all my work done, whether it was a project or anything else. So, I had a lot of fun," Khan shared her college life anecdote.

Abhinav Sharma, playing Mayank, revealed his romantic side, narrating his love-at-first-sight experience during college. "I joined the drama society and I when I saw my then girlfriend on the stage I told my friend, 'I think I'm going to date this girl.' And then I did. It was love at first sight, hundred percent," he shared.

"Every day I dated her, I thought I was with the most beautiful girl in the world. Even now," he shared adding a layer of authenticity to his portrayal of Mayank's romantic escapades in the series.

Aaron Arjun Koul's college tales resonate with the comedic undertones of 'Namacool.'

Recalling his Freshers Week, he said, "People go to clubs and all. We went with a friend, wore sweaters, and paid the entrance fee. Everything was dark, and we exited from the other side without really attending. It felt very 'Namacool,' just like in the series."

His recollection mirrors the show's humourous depiction of youthful blunders and awkward social situations.

The first season of the series, released on May 17, has captivated audiences with its blend of comedy, romance, and crime, all set against the backdrop of Lucknow's charming locales.

'Namacool' is a show that takes audiences on a nostalgic ride to their own college days, filled with laughter, love, and a bit of chaos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor