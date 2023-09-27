Name of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's 2nd daughter revealed

Washington [US], September 27 : American singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has been revealed.

According to custody filings obtained by Page Six, they named their 1-year-old daughter, 'Delphine.'

The pair who have a 3-year-old daughter named Willa, have disclosed few details about the child since her birth in July 2022.

Turner used the name in recent court documents in which she asked a judge to postpone her divorce from Jonas until they figured out custody of their children.

Last Monday, Sophie sued her estranged husband for the repatriation of their two girls to England. She alleged that Joe refused to hand up their passports.

Turner has asked the judge to put the divorce on hold because her children are the focus of an "international child abduction" prosecution.

The court documents were filed just a few days before the estranged couple agreed to keep their girls in New York while they worked out their divorce and custody arrangements.

On September 25, the former couple signed an interim consent order prohibiting either of them from transporting their children out of state.

They are due to appear in court next week for a pretrial session. Since then, the "Dark Phoenix" actress has been spotted out and about with her girls on numerous occasions, from shopping for arts and crafts to taking them on walks around town.

Turner has been spending a lot of time with her buddy Taylor Swift when she isn't on mum duty.

On September 5, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, alleging their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The two issued a joint statement the next day, calling their breakup "a united decision." “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas was later seen out having breakfast with his two young daughters. Turner later stated that the former couple never intended for their children to live in the United States, PageSix reported.

The actress claimed that she and Jonas intended to raise their girls full-time in England and had already purchased their 'dream home' in the countryside.

However, those plans fell through after the couple got into an epic disagreement on Jonas' birthday, which led to their breakup.

Furthermore, the mother of two claimed that she learned about their divorce "through the media" three weeks after the big dispute.

However, Jonas has angrily rejected all of Turner's charges, claiming that he did not "abduct" his children and that they had communicated his intention to end their relationship.

