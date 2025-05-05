Namik Paul joins ‘Kumkum Bhagya’: First time I’m playing an anti-hero

Mumbai, May 5 Actor Namik Paul, who has worked in shows such as Qubool Hai, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewaana Tha, has joined the cast of Kumkum Bhagya, where he will be seen playing an anti-hero.

Namik will be seen playing Shivansh Randhava, a man whose intensity and inner conflict are set to shake up the world of Kumkum Bhagya.

Talking about him entering the show, Namik said, “I’m thrilled to be joining a legacy show like Kumkum Bhagya, which has been a fan favorite for years. What makes this experience even more special is that it marks the first time I’m playing an anti-hero.”

His character Shivansh is a sharp, disciplined businessman who lives by perfection and the values instilled in him by his Bua Maa. Calm and emotionally guarded, he rarely lets anything shake his focus, until a clash with Smita Zaveri turns his world upside down. Her sudden presence in his life leaves him deeply unsettled, triggering a burning desire for revenge.

For Namik, it's exciting and challenging to play a character like Shivansh.

“As an actor, it’s both exciting and challenging to tap into a character who isn’t outright evil but is emotionally damaged and driven by pain. Shivansh is a good man at heart, but circumstances pushed him down a darker path. Portraying that shift in his personality, while keeping him real and relatable, will be creatively fulfilling,” he said.

The actor added: “There’s a lot of suspense around why he turns the way he does, and I’d love for the audience to uncover that as the story unfolds. The team has been amazing, and I’m really looking forward to viewers seeing this new, darker shade of me on screen.”

“Kumkum Bhagya” formerly starred Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Abrar Qazi. It currently stars Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads. The show was originally based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

“Kumkum Bhagya” airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor