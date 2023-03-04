Namish Taneja takes training from his lawyer friend for his role in 'Maitree'

Mumbai, March 4 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' actor Namish Taneja shared how he visited the office of his lawyer friend and understood his work to play the role of a lawyer in the show 'Maitree'. The actor said he followed the style of lawyers and the way they deal with their clients so that he can play his character perfectly in the daily soap.

While talking about playing the role of Ashish, a professional lawyer, in the show, and how he prepared for his character, Namish said: "When I came to know about my role, I got very excited because I have never played the role of a lawyer in my career, this is my first time. And luckily, I have a lawyer friend who lives in my building, so I decided to study him and his daily work to understand the nuances of the occupation."

The actor is known for 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan', 'Vidya', 'Aye Mere Hamsafar', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', among others.

The show revolves around two friends, Nandini, played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary, and Maitree, portrayed by Shrenu Parikh. Namish is seen in the role of Nandini's husband Ashish, who is a complete family man. He is a lawyer by profession but he is more interested in the welfare of others rather than just earning money.

He added on how he prepped up for his role and shared: "At least for a fortnight, I went to his office every day with him and observed him. I understood everything I could in that period of time, like his body language, the jargon he uses, and his style of communication."

"To be honest, this training really helped me to pull off my character on screen, and I am so glad that in such a short span of time, our show is loved so much. I promise we will always give our best to entertain the viewers," Namish concluded.

