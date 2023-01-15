Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

Mumbai, Jan 15 'Shark Tank India 2' judge and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar has accused her househelp of stealing her phone and putting up an objectionable post.

Namita recently tweeted about the incident and wrote: "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated househelp who was fired stole my phone and put up a hateful post on me on social media."

Namita added that she was paying the price for being a public figure.

Namita's Instagram bio was changed to 'Shittier mother, shittier wife'. Also a picture was shared in the now-deleted story that showed her dressed in a blue nightie.

A post shared read: "This is Namita's son. I just want the world to know that the person you see on TV is not you think she is. Unfollow her as soon as possible. Will explain why in due course of time."

It was claimed to be posted by one of her sons asking the followers to unfollow her. However, she cleared the air with her tweet. Her phone has also been recovered now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor