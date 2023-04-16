Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan crowned Femina Miss India 2023

At the grand finale of Femina Miss India, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan was crowned the winner. The 19-year-old contestant, who is from Kota, Rajasthan, had an impressive voyage to the top. A historic ceremony marking the grand finale of the 59th season of India's most prestigious pageant took place at Imphal, Manipur's Indoor Stadium.

The star-studded coronation had sensational performances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday was set against creative excellence and artistic mastery. Former winners Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao, and Shivani Jadhav also gave a magnificent performance while wearing exquisite Mohey lehengas. Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, a dynamic team, added an amusing aspect to the event by keeping the audience entertained with their humour and improvisations.The distinguished event featured a number of fascinating fashion sequences, including the stunning 30-state winners wearing traditional attire designed by Rocky Star and Robert Naorem, as well as a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends.