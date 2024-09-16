Naomi Watts shines in emerald green, Billy Crudup goes classic black at the 2024 Emmys

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, showcasing their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry.

The couple, who both received nominations this year, brought a touch of romance and elegance to the red carpet at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Watts, 55, captivated onlookers in a luxurious emerald green strapless gown by Balenciaga, according to People magazine.

The dress featured an A-line skirt with a mini train and a charming bow at the back, making it a standout choice.

She paired the bold gown with a striking red-orange lipstick, a chic chin-length bob, and chainlink earrings that perfectly complemented her look.

Crudup, 56, opted for a classic black suit, accentuated with a skinny tie and glossy black loafers.

His timeless ensemble balanced Watts' vibrant gown and added a touch of sophistication to their red carpet appearance.

The couple's glamour didn't stop at the Emmys.

The night before, they reportedly attended the Vanity Fair Pre-Emmy Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel, turning heads once again.

Watts dazzled in a sparkling champagne dress, while Crudup sported a more relaxed look with an unbuttoned white shirt under his black suit, embodying effortless style.

This year, Crudup is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Cory in 'The Morning Show'.

He faces competition from his co-stars Jon Hamm and Mark Duplass, as well as Jack Lowden, Jonathan Price, Tadanobu Asano, and Takehiro Hira.

The series itself is also vying for Outstanding Drama Series, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Watts, meanwhile, is nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Babe Paley in 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'.

She competes against Brie Larson, Jodie Foster, Juno Temple, and Sofia Vergara.

The series is also in the running for several other awards, including Outstanding Actor (Tom Hollander), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Treat Williams), and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Diane Lane).

The 2024 Emmys come after a notable delay due to last year's strikes, marking a return to traditional ceremonies with a fresh sense of excitement.

The red carpet was filled with style stars and nominees, including Ryan Gosling and Naomi Watts making their first Emmy appearances.

As Shogun leads the nominations and celebrates 14 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys, the night promises to be a celebration of television's finest, with Watts and Crudup's glamorous appearances adding a touch of romance to the festivities.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

