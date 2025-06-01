Nargis Fakhri is ‘back’ like she ‘never left’

Mumbai, June 1 Actress Nargis Fakhri, who is all set to be seen on the silver screen after two years with “Housefull 5”, says she is “back” like she “never left.”

Nargis took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a string of pictures from a photo-shoot she did during the trailer launch of the fifth installment of the “Housefull” franchise, which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Talking about her “comeback” like never before, she wrote in the caption: “Back like I never left—louder, bolder, and too hot to handle #forceofnature.”

The actress was last seen in “Shiv Shastri Balboa”, which released in 2023. The comedy film is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.The film stars Anupam Kher, Neena Guptaand Jugal Hansraj in lead roles.

Talking about “Housefull 5”, the film boasts an exciting cast with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the makers have been keeping movie buffs on their toes with the film's energetic bangers. "Housefull 5" will be reaching the cinema halls on June 6.

“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe in 2013, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also featured in the Hollywood action comedy Spy in 2015.

