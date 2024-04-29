Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' to dance on screen for 'Rockstar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Celebrating World Dance Day, Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her nervous yet exhilarating experience of dancing on screen for the first time in the movie 'Rockstar' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Fakhri has earned praise for her infectious dance moves in various chart-topping songs. Reflecting on the significance of dance in her life, she expressed, "I strongly believe that dancing is one of the best forms of expression on screen. For me, it is a form of meditation as well because when I am dancing, I tend to forget my stress."

"Not just dance, I enjoy watching some great choreography as well," she added.

Fakhri's journey into the world of dance began with 'Rockstar', where she admitted to being nervous on set.

However, once the music commenced, her inhibitions melted away, and she found herself lost in the rhythm, a moment she describes as "incredibly special."

"I remember my first instance of dancing on screen was with 'Rockstar', and it remains incredibly special. I was a wreck on the set as I was so nervous, but once the music started playing, I couldn't stop my feet from tapping. It was a big thing and so exciting as well! I hope to do it more often on screen," Fakhri said.

'Rockstar' is a Bollywood musical drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles.

The story revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He undergoes a transformation and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love.

The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

'Rockstar' is renowned for its soulful music composed by A R Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey. 'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in 'Tatlubaaz' alongside TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor