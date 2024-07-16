Natalie Portman calls cameo in 'Bluey' as one of her "most important" roles

Washington [US], July 16 : Actor Natalie Portman recalled her season 3 cameo on the animated series 'Bluey', reported People.

She said that her cameo in the season 3 episode "Whale Watching" is one of her "most important" roles.

"I was a narrator of a nature documentary that they were watching," Portman explained of her appearance on the hit animated series. "It's a very important show for my family and I was really, really honoured to get to be part of it."

Portman shares two children, son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 7, with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

"It's so wonderful. It's pure joy," she added of the series.

Portman provided the voice for a character credited only as the "Whale Doco Narrator" in "Whale Watching." During the episode, a whale documentary is playing on television, and Bluey and Bingo decide to pretend to play with their fatigued father, who is lying on the floor.

As the children and their father play "whale" on the floor, their mother is prompted to get in on the fun when she hears Portman's character say, "Whales travel extremely long distances into warm waters to have their babies. They stay with them all the way back to the colder waters. There's nothing a whale mom wouldn't do for her children,"

Portman is among several stars who have appeared on Bluey, others include Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne and Robert Irwin.

The first two episodes of her show 'Lady in the Lake' will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 12 , according to People.

