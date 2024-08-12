Natasa Stankovic drops adorable pictures with son Agastya in Serbia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Actor-model, Natasa Stankovic has been spending quality time with her son Agastya in Serbia after her recent split from cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Natasa shared a series of pictures from a fun-filled day out with her son.

The pictures show the two enjoying the beauty of nature, observing animals, and even taking a cute selfie with some donkeys.

She captioned the post, "adventures with the best kind of company," reflecting the special bond she shares with her son during this time.

Earlier in the month, Natasa shared a series of pictures with her son.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a red polka-dotted outfit and her hair is styled in a bun.

The pictures feature her enjoying sunny weather, and one video captures the mother-son duo feeding swans. She simply added an emoji in the caption of her post.

Last month, Natasa confirmed her separation from star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Pandya said that he and Natasa have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family.

Talking about his son, Hardik said that Agastya will be at the centre of their lives. The India all-rounder confirmed that he and his wife will co-parent for the well-being of their three-year-old child.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020.

