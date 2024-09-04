Natasa Stankovic Returns to India After Divorce, Drops Son Agastya at Hardik Pandya's Home (Watch Video)

Natasa Stankovic, who was married to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, recently got divorced. The couple announced their separation through a social media post. After announcing their divorce, Natasa went to Serbia, and now she is back in India, and the first thing she did was to drop their son Agastya at Hardik's house.

A video of Hardik's sister-in-law and elder brother Kunal Pandya's wife, Pankhuri Sharma, shared a cute video on Instagram Stories in which Agastya is seen playing with his cousins. In the video shared by Pankhuri, she is seen spending quality time with her children.

After separation from Hardik, Agastya moved to Serbia with his mother, Natasa. Hardik and Natasa got married in May 2020. The two then got married on 14 February 2023, as per Hindu and Christian customs. Now, after four years of marriage, both have separated. Hardik is currently rumored to be dating American singer Jasmine Walia.