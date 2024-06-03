Natasa Stankovic Unarchives Wedding Photos with Hardik Pandya on Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic has unarchived all her wedding photos with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on Instagram, amid reports of their impending divorce. Several media outlets had reported that the couple was heading for a separation, and Stankovic had reportedly archived the photos from her social media account. However, the pictures are now visible again on her Instagram feed.

Neither Stankovic nor Pandya has publicly addressed the divorce rumours. The actress has been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram stories. Last week, a report in the Bombay Times claimed that trouble has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months. Speculation around their separation being a 'PR stunt' has also emerged, but a source informed the publication that the couple is indeed planning to part ways. The source added that reports about the alimony percentage are 'speculative and exaggerated'.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Pandya is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to Stankovic as part of the divorce settlement. Recently, Stankovic was spotted in Bandra with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, rumoured to be actress Disha Patani's boyfriend. When asked about her divorce, she ignored the question and simply responded, "Thank you very much," before heading to her car.

Pandya and Stankovic tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. Stankovic, who began her career in TV commercials, made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s 'Satyagraha'. She appeared in films like 'Dishkiyaoon', 'Action Jackson', '7 Hours to Go', and 'Zero'. She gained popularity through 'Bigg Boss 8' and the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9'.