Hardik Pandya - Natasa Stankovic Divorce: India All-Rounder to End Three Year Marriage With Actress?

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is once again in the spotlight, this time due to rumors surrounding his personal life. Speculation has been rife about Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. Natasa Stankovic absence from the 2024 IPL season, along with her recent change on Instagram from a picture with Hardik to a solo photo, has only fueled these rumors. The talk of a potential divorce between the couple, who got married in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, and had a baby boy the same year, continues to grow. However, neither of them has addressed these speculations.

Adding to the speculation is Natasa Stankovic's activity on social media, with reports from a Reddit post indicating that she has removed certain photos featuring Hardik from her Instagram account, along with his name from her profile. Furthermore, she has switched her Instagram profile picture from one featuring them together to one of her alone, intensifying the speculation surrounding their relationship status. Despite the mounting rumors, both Natasha and Hardik have chosen to remain silent on the matter, declining to publicly address the divorce speculation.

Media reports claim that Natasha will claim 70% of Hardik's property as a part of the legal settlement. Meanwhile, an old video of Hardik's interview has gone viral on social media, where he revealed that all his property is registered in his mom's name so that in the future, I will not have to give even 50% to anyone. On the other hand, one more video is going viral on social media where media houses are claiming that Natasha has responded to her divorce rumors. In the video, she is seen with her friend for the first time after her divorce rumors. When a media person asked her about separation, she just responded saying 'Thank You'.

Hardik Pandya has been in the news for both personal and professional life, and his move of switching IPL teams was not accepted by MI fans as he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. After divorce rumors, people are feeling sad and sorry for trolling Hardik Pandya as he was going through so much in his personal life.