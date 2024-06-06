WATCH: Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Share Heartwarming Moment During IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

India's former captain, Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming moment during India's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at Nassau County International Stadium on Wednesday. After celebrating the big wicket with the team, Kohli and Pandya walked away together, shared a warm hug, and had a laugh.

India started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note, defeating Ireland by eight wickets at Nassau County Stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma's half-century, complemented by a strong finish from Rishabh Pant and impressive bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, were the highlights of the match. Pant clinched the win with a decisive shot.

In pursuit of 97 runs, India lost Kohli early, caught by Benjamin White off Mark Adair's bowling, leaving them at 22/1 in 2.4 overs. Rohit and Pant then steadied the innings, reaching 39/1 at the end of the powerplay and 76/1 after 10 overs. Rohit's aggressive batting, including two sixes in an over, helped him reach his 10th T20 World Cup half-century in just 36 balls. After Rohit retired hurt, Pant continued the chase, finishing with an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, guiding India to victory with a boundary and two sixes.

Earlier, India's bowlers dominated Ireland, bundling them out for just 96 runs. Hardik Pandya was the standout with figures of 3/4 in three overs, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah who took two wickets each. Ireland struggled against the Indian attack, with Gareth Delany's 26 runs being the highest score in their innings.

Brief Scores: Ireland 96 all out in 16 overs (Gareth Delany 26; Hardik Pandya 3/4) lost to India 97/2 in 12.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Rishabh Pant 36*; Mark Adair 1/27).