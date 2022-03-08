Natasha Lyonne starrer 'Russian Dolls' second season premiere date out

The second season of Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor Natasha Lyonne starrer comedy-drama 'Russian Dolls' has received a premiere date by Netflix.

The upcoming installment, which is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together, will premiere on April 20, confirmed Deadline.

The official logline obtained by the outlet reads, "Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations. At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

The streaming giant also released an intriguing teaser featuring Lyonne as Nadia.

Lyonne serves as showrunner and executive producer on the Emmy-winning show. Alex Buono, Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman are also executive producers.

As per Deadline, the Netflix project is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

( With inputs from ANI )

