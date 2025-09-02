National Award-Winning Singer Rahul Deshpande, Wife Neha Part Ways After 17 Years of Marriage

National award-winning singer Rahul Deshpande has announced his separation from his wife Neha after 17 years of marriage. The singer shared the news on Instagram. He said the decision to part ways was mutual and amicable. Rahul Deshpande said the legal separation was completed in September 2024. Rahul Deshpande wrote in his note, “Dear Friends, Each of you has been a meaningful part of my journey in your own way, and that’s why I want to share a personal and important update with you. I have already shared this news with some of you. After 17 years of marriage and countless cherished memories, Neha and I have mutually parted ways and continue our lives independently. Our legal separation was amicably finalised in September 2024."

“I chose to take some time before sharing this update to process the transition privately and to ensure that everything was thoughtfully managed, especially with the best interest of our daughter, Renuka at heart. She remains my highest priority, and I am committed to co-parenting her with Neha, with unwavering love, support, and stability," he further wrote. "While this marks a new chapter for us as individuals, our bond as parents and the respect we hold for each other remain strong. I truly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy and decision during this time. With love and gratitude, Rahul," he concluded.

Rahul Deshpande is the grandson of legendary singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande. He has won multiple awards, including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards Marathi, and Maharashtra State Film Awards for his performance in Me Vasantrao. He trained under Pandit Gangadharbuva Pimpalkhare, Dr. Madhusudhan Patwardhan, Smt. Ushatai Chipalkatti, and Pandit Mukul Shivputra. He also studied tabla under Pandit Suresh Samant.

Deshpande’s repertoire covers khayal, tap khayal, dhruvpad, thumri, kajri, hori, tappa, ghazal, abhanga, bhajan, natyasangeet and bhavgeet. He has served as a judge on Zee Marathi’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Little Champs and Zee Yuva’s Sangeet Samrat Parva 2. He contributed to the revival of the musical play Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, originally starred by his grandfather, and lent his voice as a playback singer for Khansaheb Aftab Hussain Bareliwale. Rahul also reworked Kakasaheb Khadilkar’s classic play Sangeet Maanapmaan for its centenary performances in Maharashtra.