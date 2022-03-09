National Geographic greenlits epic documentary on Sir Ernest Shackleton's sunken Endurance ship

National Geographic has greenlit an epic documentary detailing the successful search and discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton's sunken ship -- Endurance -- about 100 years after it sunk.

As per Deadline, BAFTA-nominated director Natalie Hewit is attached to the upcoming docu-series, helmed by British historian Dan Snow.

The documentary will chart the successful search by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust for famed explorer Shackleton's shipwrecked Endurance, which sank in 1915 near Antarctica. Miraculously, Shackleton plus 27 crew all survived following an epic journey to South Georgia to get help.

Led by Polar Geographer Dr John Shears and Marine Archaeologist Mensun Bound aboard the South African icebreaker Agulhas II, a crew of scientists and archaeologists teamed with filmmakers and Snow to document the events in real-time leading up to the discovery.

( With inputs from ANI )

