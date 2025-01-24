National Girl Child Day 2025: Actor Aditya Seal Takes on the Responsibility of Educating 5 Girls

Aditya Seal has taken a significant step in empowering young girls. In championing the cause of girl child education and empowerment, Aditya has pledged to sponsor the education of five underprivileged girls on the occasion of National Girl Child Day which is today, 24th January

Aditya has been a steadfast supporter of his wife, actress and philanthropist Anushka Ranjan, in her ongoing efforts to uplift young girls through her NGO. This time, he has chosen to personally shoulder the responsibility of seeing these girls through their education, with the aspiration of witnessing them graduate college and achieve their dreams.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Aditya said, "Education is the greatest gift one can give, and I want to be a part of shaping brighter futures for these young girls. Watching them grow, succeed, and eventually graduate college will be one of the proudest moments of my life. I've always admired Anushka's dedication to support underprivileged kids and this time, I wanted to take on this responsibility myself. Together, we hope to create opportunities for these girls to lead independent and fulfilling lives."

Anushka Ranjan's mother, has consistently worked towards providing educational opportunities and addressing critical issues faced by girls. Aditya’s involvement in this initiative underscores his commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

With Aditya initiating such a meaningful cause his efforts continue to inspire others to contribute towards building an inclusive and educated society.