National Language comment creates big rift between Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep

Ajay Devgn has hit back at actor Kichcha Sudeepa for his comment on Hindi language and pan-India films. Ajay questioned Kichcha on why he dubs his Kannada films in Hindi and releases them. This was in response to Kichcha saying that Hindi is no more the national language of India. On Wednesday, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "@KicchaSudeep, my brother. According to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you dub films made in your mother tongue to Hindi and release them ? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man"

Reacting to this, Sudeep in a series of tweets wrote, "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir" (sic)"I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon." (sic)"And sir @ajaydevgn I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir." (sic)

The comments created a word war between the two actors and several others are coming in support of Sudeep, saying Hindi is not our National language. As things escalated, Devgn took it upon himself to end it and thanked Sudeep for clearing the misunderstanding.He wrote: "Hi @KicchaSudeep You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation" Responding to that, Sudeep wrote: Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,, matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards (sic)

For the unversed, at a recent event, referring to the massive success of the film KGF- Chapter 2 which was originally made in Kannada language, Kichcha said, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”While Hindi is one of the many official languages of India, there has been a constant debate on the status of the Hindi language as the National language. According to the constitution, India has no national language.

