National symposium on Indian Folk Theatre begins at Shimla's IIAS

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 : A three-day national symposium on 'Indian Folk Theatre: Bearer of the Cultural Heritage of the People' was inaugurated on Monday, at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla.

The event organized from August 12 to August 14, brings together scholars, researchers, and experts to discuss the importance of Indian folk theatre in preserving cultural heritage.

The inaugural session was presided over by Professor Shashiprabha Kumar, Chairperson of the Governing Body of IIAS.

The session began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, marking the commencement of the symposium.

Professor R.P. Tiwari, Director of IIAS and Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, participated virtually. The symposium's convener, Professor Rajendra Singh, introduced the theme and outlined the event's objectives.

Former Professor of Hindi at the University of Delhi and recipient of the Haryana Gaurav Award, Professor Rajendra Gautam, shared his insights on the relevance of folk theatre in contemporary India.

Professor Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice-Chairman of the Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Akademi, Panchkula, spoke about the cultural significance of Indian folk theatre in his address. Professor Shashiprabha Kumar also delivered the presidential address online, emphasizing the role of folk theatre in reflecting and preserving the cultural diversity of India.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Mehar Chand Negi, Secretary of IIAS, Shimla.

Throughout the symposium, researchers, scholars, and experts will discuss the definition of Indian folk theatre, its various forms, social concerns, and its role in nation-building.

The symposium will also explore the potential for creating new folk theatre in modern times, addressing issues such as women and Dalit empowerment.

The symposium aims to promote the heritage of Indian folk culture, revive the folk theatre tradition, and make it more inclusive under the New Education Policy.

The research papers were presented by various scholars during the symposium.

Over 30 speakers from 17 states across the country are participating in this symposium, either online or offline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor