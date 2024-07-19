'Navara Maza Navsacha 2’: Ashok Saraf’s First Look Revealed in New Promo (Watch Video)

The highly anticipated Marathi film of 2024, 'Navara Mazha Navsacha 2' featuring Ashok Saraf and Sachin Pilgaonkar, is in its final stage of production. The sequel has generated much buzz, and today the filmmakers released a short promo teaser. In teaser Ashok Saraf is first seen wearing conductor uniform and then TC uniform.

2004 Marathi film Navara Mazha Navsacha is cherished for its intriguing storyline and unforgettable songs. Almost 20 years later, fans are excitedly looking forward to its sequel, Navra Maja Navsacha 2. Ashok Saraf, who earned praise for his portrayal of Lalu the conductor in the original film, will be back in his role for the sequel but in a different Avtar.

In Navra Maja Navsacha 2, Ashok Saraf will portray a Ticket Checker (TC), moving away from his famous character as Lalu. A newly released promo showcases Saraf in this new role, sparking enthusiasm and curiosity about how this change will influence the story. Several original cast members, including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sunil Tawde, and Vijay Patkar, will also return for the sequel.

While the chemistry between Ashok Saraf and Vinod Tawde as Lalu and Prasad was well-loved in the first film, it is still uncertain if Vinod Tawde will reprise his role. Swapnil Joshi will take on the lead role in Navra Maja Navsacha 2. The filming has been completed, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the release date, which is expected to come soon.