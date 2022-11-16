Naveen Kasturia calls Abhishek Bachchan a 'very giving actor'

Mumbai, Nov 16 Actor Naveen Kasturia, who plays Victor in the recently released second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows, has most of his scenes with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in the streaming show. The actor recently spoke about his camaraderie with Abhishek and how the latter is a very giving actor, who gives room to his co-actors to explore their characters and the story.

Elaborating on it, Naveen said, "Most of my scenes are with Abhishek, at least 90% of them. Initially, I was very nervous, even during the reading sessions, I asked Mayank (Sharma) about Abhishek and Amit (Sadh), as I had always seen them on screen, but this was the first time I was working with them. But as we started working together, things got better and fell in place."

He mentioned the one quality of Abhishek that makes him stand apart from other actors. "I think Abhishek is a very giving actor, he gives you your space, and off camera he is very warm and friendly. From the very beginning of the shooting, he started talking to me, and so we did not need an icebreaker as such."

"Since our off screen camaraderie was good, it reflected on screen, and that helped me a lot. I cannot define my experience and bond with Abhishek in words, but I can only say he just made me very comfortable", he added.

The ‘Guru' actor even invited himself for lunch at Naveen's place, "There was a time when Abhishek called my mom when we were shooting in Lajpat Nagar and complained that we did not invite him home for lunch. So that's the level of comfort and fun we share", Naveen concluded.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the psychological crime thriller series also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur, and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

